271,390 Shares in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Purchased by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 271,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,000. Epizyme accounts for approximately 0.8% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Epizyme at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Epizyme in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,335,000. Frazier Management LLC bought a new position in Epizyme in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,943,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Epizyme by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,392,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,094,000 after buying an additional 481,030 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Epizyme by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,869,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,300,000 after buying an additional 419,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Epizyme in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,237,000. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David M. Mott purchased 28,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $225,283.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 116,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,983.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 10,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $81,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EPZM traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,575. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.30. The company has a quick ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Epizyme, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,139.03% and a negative return on equity of 143.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 442.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Epizyme from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Epizyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Epizyme has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.71.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

