$272.64 Million in Sales Expected for Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) will announce $272.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $261.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $303.14 million. Extended Stay America posted sales of $230.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Extended Stay America.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $257.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STAY shares. Macquarie lowered Extended Stay America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 target price on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 target price (up from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Long Pond Capital LP raised its holdings in Extended Stay America by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,591,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,639 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Extended Stay America by 247.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 27,217 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Extended Stay America during the first quarter worth about $101,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Extended Stay America by 125.9% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 25,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Extended Stay America by 7.1% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Extended Stay America stock opened at $20.43 on Monday. Extended Stay America has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $20.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.82.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.35.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

