$272.64 Million in Sales Expected for Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) will announce $272.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $261.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $303.14 million. Extended Stay America posted sales of $230.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Extended Stay America.
Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $257.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Long Pond Capital LP raised its holdings in Extended Stay America by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,591,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,639 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Extended Stay America by 247.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 27,217 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Extended Stay America during the first quarter worth about $101,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Extended Stay America by 125.9% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 25,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Extended Stay America by 7.1% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Extended Stay America stock opened at $20.43 on Monday. Extended Stay America has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $20.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.82.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.35.
About Extended Stay America
Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.
