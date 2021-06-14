27,897 Shares in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Purchased by WBI Investments

WBI Investments purchased a new position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,897 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 26.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 22.1% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,488,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,417,000 after acquiring an additional 269,875 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 144.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 338,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,739,000 after acquiring an additional 199,770 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 156.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 30,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 17.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,916,000 after acquiring an additional 24,911 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.77. The company had a trading volume of 5,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,580. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $54.68 and a twelve month high of $82.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.93.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.13. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.37%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

