29,595 Shares in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,416,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Unity Software by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Unity Software by 71.4% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Unity Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on U shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.10.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $583,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,121 shares in the company, valued at $6,424,950.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $3,366,299.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167,779 shares in the company, valued at $16,944,001.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 939,652 shares of company stock worth $89,544,002.

Shares of U opened at $99.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -85.73. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $174.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.83.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $234.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.08 million. Unity Software’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

