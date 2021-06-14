3,156 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $365.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $372.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.23 billion, a PE ratio of 55.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.48.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

