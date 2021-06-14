33,485 Shares in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Acquired by Q3 Asset Management

Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 33,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,048,000. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF makes up about 2.7% of Q3 Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IBB traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $161.81. The company had a trading volume of 75,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,478,162. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $126.00 and a fifty-two week high of $174.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.20.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

