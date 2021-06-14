34,975 Shares in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Purchased by 1492 Capital Management LLC

1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 34,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 322,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after purchasing an additional 40,378 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,997,000. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,823,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines stock opened at $34.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.66. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.72.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.63) by $0.15. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 34.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%. The firm had revenue of $461.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Spirit Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAVE. Wolfe Research raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

