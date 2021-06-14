354,332 Shares in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 354,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,214,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.56% of Rayonier Advanced Materials as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4,807.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on RYAM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NYSE RYAM opened at $7.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $494.15 million, a P/E ratio of -194.20 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.42. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $11.30.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rayonier Advanced Materials news, Director Charles E. Adair purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $35,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,748.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

