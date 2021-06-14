367,780 Shares in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Purchased by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 367,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,481,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.12% of JetBlue Airways at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,000,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $549,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,970 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 3.9% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,152,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,821,000 after purchasing an additional 306,615 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,309,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 263.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,644,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,314 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,811,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,876,000 after purchasing an additional 350,104 shares during the period. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.42. The company had a trading volume of 114,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,120,814. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.88.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 63.83% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%. The company had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on JBLU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. JetBlue Airways currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.73.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 10,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $200,274.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,338. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 7,692 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $158,532.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,108 shares in the company, valued at $909,065.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,001 shares of company stock worth $507,213. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

