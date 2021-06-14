$37.53 Million in Sales Expected for Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) will post sales of $37.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $36.32 million to $39.00 million. Orion Energy Systems posted sales of $10.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 247.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full-year sales of $153.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $150.00 million to $156.08 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $187.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.61. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 22.37%.

OESX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Orion Energy Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:OESX opened at $5.85 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.14. Orion Energy Systems has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $11.98. The firm has a market cap of $180.22 million, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 2.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the first quarter worth $70,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the first quarter worth $87,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the first quarter worth $91,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Orion Energy Systems by 17.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the first quarter worth $100,000. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

