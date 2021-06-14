371,655 Shares in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Acquired by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 371,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,237,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Epizyme as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Epizyme by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Epizyme in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Epizyme in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Epizyme during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Epizyme by 135.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 14,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

EPZM has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Epizyme from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink upgraded Epizyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Epizyme in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Epizyme from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.71.

Shares of NASDAQ EPZM traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,575. The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $886.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.30. Epizyme, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,139.03% and a negative return on equity of 143.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 442.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 10,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $81,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Mott purchased 28,231 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $225,283.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,414 shares in the company, valued at $928,983.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

