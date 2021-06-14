3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Short Interest Up 94.1% in May

3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, an increase of 94.1% from the May 13th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of DDDX stock opened at $0.09 on Monday. 3DX Industries has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11.

3DX Industries Company Profile

3DX Industries, Inc manufactures and sells consumer and corporate products using an additive manufacturing method through 3D metal printing technology, and conventional precision manufacturing processes. The company was formerly known as Amarok Resources, Inc and changed its name to 3DX Industries, Inc in November 2013.

