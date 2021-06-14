3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,417,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,713 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.24% of 3M worth $273,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $201.45. 51,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,492,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 1-year low of $148.80 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.74.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that 3M will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.73%.

In other 3M news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MMM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.45.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

