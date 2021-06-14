$4.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) will announce $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.54) to $10.43. CRISPR Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 422.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.75) to $5.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($6.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.11) to ($2.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.42% and a negative net margin of 35,630.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRSP shares. Evercore ISI raised CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.68.

Shares of CRSP stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $128.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,091,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,785. CRISPR Therapeutics has a one year low of $59.19 and a one year high of $220.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of -22.87 and a beta of 2.26.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $4,020,606.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,149 shares in the company, valued at $7,564,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.0% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

