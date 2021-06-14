42,341 Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Acquired by Nixon Capital LLC

Nixon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 42,341 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,725,000. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises about 3.4% of Nixon Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PXD. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $643,852,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,943,582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,008,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,096 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,725,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 280.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,362,099 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $216,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,192,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PXD traded up $2.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $165.30. 10,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,657,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $76.58 and a one year high of $175.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

PXD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $213.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.00.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $83,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,476.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $490,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,221,895.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

