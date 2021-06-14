42,845 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Purchased by FCA Corp TX

FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 134,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,011,000 after buying an additional 12,181 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 76,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,078,000. Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 309,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,124,000 after acquiring an additional 19,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 24,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $54.84 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.46 and a one year high of $56.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.04.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

