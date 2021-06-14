44,284 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) Acquired by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,000. JT Stratford LLC owned about 0.37% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the first quarter worth $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the first quarter worth $63,000.

PJAN stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.39. 8,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,046. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.05. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a fifty-two week low of $27.19 and a fifty-two week high of $32.41.

