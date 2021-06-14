44,718 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Bought by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,718 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,243,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,136.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 942,758 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $47,016,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 70,026 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

EOG stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.85. 71,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,388,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.88. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $87.99. The company has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a PE ratio of 854.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.16.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Barclays raised EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Johnson Rice cut EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.16.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

