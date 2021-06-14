50,285 Shares in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Acquired by Q3 Asset Management

Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,000. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Q3 Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of SCHP stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.25. 35,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,985,784. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $59.28 and a 52-week high of $62.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.96.

