$519.17 Million in Sales Expected for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) will report sales of $519.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $513.00 million and the highest is $525.34 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile posted sales of $458.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full year sales of $2.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 9.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SQM shares. Bank of America started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

NYSE SQM opened at $47.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $60.74.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth about $902,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 29.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after buying an additional 25,178 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 738.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 30,592 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth about $2,350,000.

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and industrial crops.

