$53.45 Million in Sales Expected for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) This Quarter

Analysts expect STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) to post $53.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $53.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.00 million. STAAR Surgical reported sales of $35.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full-year sales of $216.00 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $277.10 million, with estimates ranging from $255.40 million to $298.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for STAAR Surgical.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $50.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.50 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 10.93%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. STAAR Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

In related news, VP James E. Francese sold 11,583 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.72, for a total value of $1,456,214.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 54,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,887,947.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 20,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $2,693,997.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,961 shares of company stock worth $31,381,334 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 218.6% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock opened at $147.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 668.26 and a beta of 0.99. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $41.10 and a 52 week high of $150.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.67.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

