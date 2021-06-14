$543.49 Million in Sales Expected for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) will report sales of $543.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $423.00 million to $654.71 million. Host Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $103.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 427.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $2.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $4.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Host Hotels & Resorts.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.14 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 91.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on HST shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.66.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 47.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 26.76 and a current ratio of 26.76. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $18.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.41.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

