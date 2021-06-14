$55.35 Million in Sales Expected for Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) will announce sales of $55.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.70 million and the highest is $57.00 million. Stock Yards Bancorp reported sales of $46.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full year sales of $231.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $226.30 million to $237.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $248.30 million, with estimates ranging from $240.60 million to $256.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.26. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 33.55% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $51.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stock Yards Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of SYBT stock opened at $51.76 on Monday. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.71 and a 52-week high of $56.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the first quarter worth $477,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 318,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,274,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 10,581 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for SYB that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of loan and deposit products, retail and commercial lending products, deposit services, merchant services, and treasury management services, as well as private, international, correspondent, mortgage, online and mobile, and other banking services to individual consumers and businesses.

