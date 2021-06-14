$554.13 Million in Sales Expected for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) will report sales of $554.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Crocs’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $547.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $564.10 million. Crocs posted sales of $331.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crocs will report full year sales of $2.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Crocs.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 121.70%. The company had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CROX. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.40.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $7,763,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 919,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,194,898.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,984,898.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,586,400. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new position in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crocs by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 730,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,760,000 after buying an additional 239,009 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Crocs by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 45,734 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 5,741 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,741,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $108.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Crocs has a 12-month low of $29.36 and a 12-month high of $109.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.82.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

