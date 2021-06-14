$6.80 Million in Sales Expected for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) to announce $6.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $9.60 million. Norwegian Cruise Line posted sales of $16.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $701.90 million to $1.56 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $6.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Norwegian Cruise Line.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 61.96% and a negative net margin of 9,693.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.99) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NCLH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,282,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,112 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,275,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,852,000 after purchasing an additional 197,538 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth $147,171,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,462,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth about $130,481,000. 53.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NCLH opened at $32.23 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.87.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.