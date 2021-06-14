$6.80 Million in Sales Expected for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) to announce sales of $6.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.00 million. Norwegian Cruise Line reported sales of $16.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 59.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $701.90 million to $1.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $6.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 9,693.11% and a negative return on equity of 61.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.99) EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was down 99.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NCLH. Macquarie upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 135,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 227,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 553,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,066,000 after purchasing an additional 76,234 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 58,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 24,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. 53.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NCLH opened at $32.23 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.11. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.87.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

