6,388 Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Purchased by Makena Capital Management LLC

Makena Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,404,000. MercadoLibre accounts for approximately 1.5% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth about $1,909,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Finally, Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. now owns 56,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,013,000 after acquiring an additional 12,083 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MELI traded up $17.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,410.61. The stock had a trading volume of 8,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,731. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $869.23 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,456.47. The company has a market capitalization of $70.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,492.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,826.06.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

