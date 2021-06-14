63,996 Shares in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Acquired by WBI Investments

WBI Investments bought a new stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 63,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,843,000. Raymond James makes up 1.2% of WBI Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 113.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 583,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,569,000 after purchasing an additional 310,911 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Raymond James by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 43,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,352,000 after buying an additional 23,568 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 400,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,049,000 after purchasing an additional 8,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 133,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Raymond James has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $271,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $302,244.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at $841,281.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 15,452 shares of company stock worth $1,972,878. Corporate insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RJF traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $129.56. 2,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,333. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.26. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $64.98 and a fifty-two week high of $138.56.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

