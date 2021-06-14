65,706 Shares in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Acquired by WBI Investments

WBI Investments acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 65,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 592.5% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Shares of OGE stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $35.30. 62,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,189. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.63. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $35.60.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.94 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.46) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.40%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OGE. Bank of America upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays upgraded OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. OGE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.