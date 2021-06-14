66,002 Shares in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Bought by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 66,002 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,102,000. Aptiv comprises approximately 0.9% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bluestein R H & Co. grew its position in Aptiv by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 324,661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,771,000 after acquiring an additional 76,301 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 25,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,055,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,093.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,729,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.89.

Shares of Aptiv stock traded down $1.19 on Monday, hitting $155.57. The company had a trading volume of 7,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,003. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a PE ratio of 92.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.12. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $71.80 and a 1 year high of $160.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

