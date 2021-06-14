754,158 Shares in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Purchased by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 754,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,000. National CineMedia comprises approximately 0.7% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned about 0.95% of National CineMedia at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 28,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 199.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,312 shares in the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.17. 1,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,076. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.61. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $6.11.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 million. National CineMedia’s quarterly revenue was down 91.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 10,000 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,742.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NCMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Monday, April 5th. Benchmark raised National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.45.

National CineMedia Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.