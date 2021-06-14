756,941 Shares in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Purchased by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 756,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.66% of American Axle & Manufacturing at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $12.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.41. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.56.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 18.63% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

