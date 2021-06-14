$794.09 Million in Sales Expected for Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) to announce $794.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $785.06 million to $800.20 million. Franchise Group reported sales of $512.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full-year sales of $3.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $621.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.82 million. Franchise Group had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. Franchise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FRG shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.71.

FRG opened at $36.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.55, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.99. Franchise Group has a twelve month low of $17.73 and a twelve month high of $41.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.94%.

In other news, EVP Andrew M. Laurence acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 400,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,427,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $149,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,459 shares in the company, valued at $987,449.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,054,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,949,280. 30.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 319.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

