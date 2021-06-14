7GC & Co. Holdings Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on June 21st (OTCMKTS:VIIAU)

7GC & Co. Holdings Inc.’s (OTCMKTS:VIIAU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, June 21st. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 23rd. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc.’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of VIIAU opened at $10.20 on Monday. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $11.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $1,530,000. Centerbridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $1,952,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $871,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $626,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $137,000.

7GC & Co Holdings Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

