$804.79 Million in Sales Expected for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) will report sales of $804.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $804.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $805.57 million. iHeartMedia posted sales of $487.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
On average, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full-year sales of $3.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $4.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover iHeartMedia.
IHRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of iHeartMedia in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.
In other iHeartMedia news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $449,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,630 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $418,243.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website
. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in iHeartMedia by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in iHeartMedia by 143.8% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in iHeartMedia by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the period. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $24.77 on Monday. iHeartMedia has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $25.42. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.14.
iHeartMedia Company Profile
iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.
