$82.50 Million in Sales Expected for Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) will report sales of $82.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Nine Energy Service’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $82.00 million and the highest is $83.00 million. Nine Energy Service reported sales of $52.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nine Energy Service will report full-year sales of $331.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $328.00 million to $334.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $457.10 million, with estimates ranging from $454.00 million to $460.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nine Energy Service.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.02). Nine Energy Service had a negative net margin of 37.38% and a negative return on equity of 325.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nine Energy Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NINE opened at $2.47 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $77.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 3.52. Nine Energy Service has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03.

In related news, insider David Crombie sold 44,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $82,743.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,298 shares in the company, valued at $260,487.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NINE. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in Nine Energy Service by 102.4% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 33,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 16,722 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 129.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 21,138 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nine Energy Service by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Nine Energy Service by 470.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 69,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

