82,618 Shares in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Acquired by Makena Capital Management LLC

Makena Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 82,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 303,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,517,000 after buying an additional 118,764 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $747,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $576,000. 61.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MGM traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,828,749. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 2.44. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $44.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.15.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 47.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is -0.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MGM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 40,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $1,525,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Chris Jammet sold 5,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,786 shares of company stock worth $6,693,294. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

