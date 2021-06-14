$85.83 Million in Sales Expected for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) will announce $85.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $86.65 million and the lowest is $85.00 million. Corcept Therapeutics reported sales of $88.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full year sales of $371.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $366.48 million to $377.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $438.33 million, with estimates ranging from $435.85 million to $440.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $79.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.99 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $597,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $597,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $161,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,350 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 231,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 8.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 248,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT opened at $21.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.73. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $31.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.15.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

