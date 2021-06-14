8PAY 24 Hour Volume Hits $9,726.00 (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. During the last seven days, 8PAY has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. One 8PAY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0380 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 8PAY has a market capitalization of $384,597.70 and $9,726.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00055038 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.81 or 0.00159793 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.24 or 0.00183052 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.57 or 0.01032026 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,514.28 or 0.99890927 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002663 BTC.

8PAY Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

Buying and Selling 8PAY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8PAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

