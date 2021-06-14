8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) to post $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for 8X8’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is $0.00. 8X8 posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 114.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.96 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 73.97% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on EGHT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.21.

In other news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $32,328.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,506.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Sipes bought 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.47 per share, with a total value of $1,009,210.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,174,546.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,741 shares of company stock worth $416,421 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 1,086.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,169,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,827,000 after buying an additional 2,902,703 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,486,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new position in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth about $40,872,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in 8X8 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,832,000. 97.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EGHT opened at $26.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 1.11. 8X8 has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.53.

8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

