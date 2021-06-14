908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Trading Up 9.7%

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)’s share price rose 9.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.78 and last traded at $44.76. Approximately 9,902 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 256,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.80.

MASS has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of 908 Devices from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 908 Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

The company has a current ratio of 17.62, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of -35.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.42.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). The business had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MASS. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in 908 Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. 31.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS)

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

