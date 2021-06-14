91,465 Shares in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Bought by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 91,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,663,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.97% of Citi Trends as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Citi Trends by 133.3% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 282.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Citi Trends in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Citi Trends news, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 4,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $382,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Dunn sold 15,000 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total value of $1,314,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,716.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,317 shares of company stock worth $1,765,775. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

CTRN traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.78. 7,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,413. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.52. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $111.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.79.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.33. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 47.65% and a net margin of 7.95%. On average, analysts expect that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTRN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Citi Trends from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

