94,420 Shares in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 94,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.32% of Bristow Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTOL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Bristow Group by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 9,037 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Bristow Group by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bristow Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 549,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,226,000 after purchasing an additional 23,988 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Bristow Group during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bristow Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,997,000 after purchasing an additional 261,128 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristow Group alerts:

VTOL opened at $26.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.04. The stock has a market cap of $776.47 million, a P/E ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 1.39. Bristow Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $293.33 million for the quarter. Bristow Group had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 4.76%.

Bristow Group Profile

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of November 30, 2020, the company had a fleet of 257 aircraft.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.