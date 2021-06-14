95,121 Shares in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 95,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $921,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,897,000.

OCDX stock opened at $22.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion and a PE ratio of 76.14. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.14 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.10 million. Research analysts predict that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.55.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

