9,641 Shares in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Bought by WBI Investments

WBI Investments bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PH. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total transaction of $202,965.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.72, for a total transaction of $1,249,629.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,321.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,806 shares of company stock worth $9,452,769 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.14.

NYSE PH traded down $5.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $296.80. 10,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,824. The company has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.79. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $170.30 and a 12-month high of $324.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $312.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

