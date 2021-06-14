9,817 Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Acquired by WBI Investments

WBI Investments acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $714,988.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,978.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.55, for a total transaction of $1,592,323.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,878 shares in the company, valued at $6,616,278.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,950 shares of company stock worth $69,846,314 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA stock traded down $4.78 on Monday, hitting $206.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.58. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.21 and a fifty-two week high of $217.36. The company has a market cap of $68.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 222.01%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

HCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.10.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.