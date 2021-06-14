A.M. Castle & Co. (OTCMKTS:CTAM) Short Interest Up 100.0% in May

A.M. Castle & Co. (OTCMKTS:CTAM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

CTAM opened at $7.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.20. A.M. Castle & Co. has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

About A.M. Castle & Co.

A. M. Castle & Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty metals distribution company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, France, Spain, China, and Singapore. The company provides a range of products, and value-added processing and supply chain services to various customers. Its products include alloy, aluminum, stainless steel, nickel, carbon, and titanium in plate, sheet, extrusions, round bar, hexagon bar, square and flat bar, tubing, and coil forms.

