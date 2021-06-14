Aave (AAVE) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $407.69 Million

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. During the last week, Aave has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. One Aave coin can now be bought for $315.46 or 0.00787203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aave has a total market capitalization of $4.04 billion and $407.69 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aave alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00060885 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00022521 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,199.71 or 0.07984635 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00083297 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00042710 BTC.

Aave Profile

AAVE is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,797,004 coins. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1 . Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aave is ethlend.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Aave Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.