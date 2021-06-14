AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) Short Interest Up 65.4% in May

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,364,100 shares, an increase of 65.4% from the May 13th total of 1,429,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11,820.5 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

SKUFF stock opened at $27.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.34. AB SKF has a 12-month low of $18.04 and a 12-month high of $29.85.

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

