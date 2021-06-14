AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,390,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,368 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of AbbVie worth $366,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.07.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $114.65. 63,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,099,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $118.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.32.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.